CoE secretary General congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on his election as Armenia’s PM

17:37, 08 May 2018
Off

Following the election of Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister of Armenia, Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland made the following statement:

“On behalf of the Council of Europe, I congratulate Nikol Pashinyan on his election as Prime Minister of Armenia.

“Today’s decision by the Armenian Parliament shows that the constitutional reform, which is being carried out with the help of our organisation, has started to be implemented. This process should continue, in line with the wishes of the Armenian people.

“The Council of Europe is ready to provide any further assistance to the Armenian authorities in this very important process based on human rights, democracy and the rule of law.”

