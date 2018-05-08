Georgia firmly supports and stands by brotherly Armenia – PM

16:48, 08 May 2018
Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has congratulated Armenia’s newly-elected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyam.

“Congratulations to the newly elected Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. I wish you all the best in your future endeavors. Georgia firmly supports and stands by brotherly Armenia. I believe strong ties and friendship between our countries will further deepen,” Kvirikashvili said in a Twitter post.

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia