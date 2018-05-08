Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Armenia showed a model of how the voice of people can be heard

Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan took to Facebook to comment on developments taking place in Armenia.

“I am feeling particularly happy for my nation today. After several weeks of peaceful and popular movements held all over Armenia, our country showed to the world a model of how the voice of nation can be heard. I wish Armenia to be a place where every single citizen has the best chances to fulfill their dreams,” Mkhitaryan said.

The Armenian National Assembly voted 59 to 42 today to elect protest leader Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister.