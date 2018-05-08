Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Armenia showed a model of how the voice of people can be heard

23:28, 08 May 2018
Off

Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan took to Facebook to comment on developments taking place in Armenia.

“I am feeling particularly happy for my nation today. After several weeks of peaceful and popular movements held all over Armenia, our country showed to the world a model of how the voice of nation can be heard. I wish Armenia to be a place where every single citizen has the best chances to fulfill their dreams,” Mkhitaryan said.

The Armenian National Assembly voted 59 to 42 today to elect protest leader Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister.

Comments

Recent News

Armenia fails to qualify for Eurovision Grand Final

01:09, 09 May 2018

Armenian PM, Russian President agree to strengthen bilateral ties

00:24, 09 May 2018

LIVE: First Semi-Final of Eurovision 2018, Armenia performs 16th

23:01, 08 May 2018

Armenia's new PM livestrems a tour of his residence

22:20, 08 May 2018

UK Minister for Europe statement on election of new Armenian Prime Minister

22:14, 08 May 2018

Armenia's Acting Defense Minister quits

21:39, 08 May 2018

Armenian PM congratulates Russia's Medvedev on reappointment

20:56, 08 May 2018

NSS chief briefs Prime Minister on security situation

18:48, 08 May 2018

CoE secretary General congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on his election as Armenia's PM

17:37, 08 May 2018

President Sarkissian received newly appointed PM

17:31, 08 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia fails to qualify for Eurovision Grand Final

Armenian PM, Russian President agree to strengthen bilateral ties

LIVE: First Semi-Final of Eurovision 2018, Armenia performs 16th

Armenia's new PM livestrems a tour of his residence

UK Minister for Europe statement on election of new Armenian Prime Minister

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia