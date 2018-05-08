Karen Karapetyan congratulates Nikol Pashinyan, resigns as Acting Deputy PM

16:41, 08 May 2018
Off

Today, Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan applied to President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian with the request to terminate his duties as Acting First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. Karen Karapetyan also asked to consider as terminated the fulfillment of his duties of Acting Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

In an earlier Facebook post Karen Karapetyan thanked everyone for criticism, for inspiring words and support.

He expressed gratitude to the “descent and patriotic” government team, all  professional, “daring and effective” young people that entered the state governance system during his tenure.

“I congratulate the new Prime Minister.  I sincerely wish him and all future Prime Ministers success, good results and tenure void of crises,” Karapetyan said.

“Aware of the hard and responsible work of the Prime Minister, which requires lack of careless days and nights, I offer our compatriots, journalists, social network users and political forces to criticize the Prime Minister without referring to their private life and family, but give advice and encourage him,” Karen Karapetyan noted.

Comments

Recent News

History in the making in Armenia, Lithuanian FM says

17:23, 08 May 2018

Georgia firmly supports and stands by brotherly Armenia - PM

16:48, 08 May 2018

Armenian President appoints Nikol Pashinyan as PM

16:14, 08 May 2018

Artsakh President sends congratulatory address to Nikol Pashinyan

16:01, 08 May 2018

EU looking forward to working with Armenia's new PM

15:52, 08 May 2018

Latvian FM congratulates Armenia's new Prime Minister

15:47, 08 May 2018

Putin congratulates Pashinyan on taking office as Armenia's PM

15:37, 08 May 2018

Ruben Vardanyan, Noubar Afeyan congratulate Nikol Pashinyan

14:51, 08 May 2018

Countries in Europe and Central Asia can provide better opportunities for citizens by leveraging blockchain technologies

13:52, 08 May 2018

Nikol Pashinyan elected as Armenia's Prime Minister

13:33, 08 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

History in the making in Armenia, Lithuanian FM says

Georgia firmly supports and stands by brotherly Armenia - PM

Armenian President appoints Nikol Pashinyan as PM

Artsakh President sends congratulatory address to Nikol Pashinyan

EU looking forward to working with Armenia's new PM

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia