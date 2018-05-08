Karen Karapetyan congratulates Nikol Pashinyan, resigns as Acting Deputy PM

Today, Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan applied to President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian with the request to terminate his duties as Acting First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. Karen Karapetyan also asked to consider as terminated the fulfillment of his duties of Acting Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

In an earlier Facebook post Karen Karapetyan thanked everyone for criticism, for inspiring words and support.

He expressed gratitude to the “descent and patriotic” government team, all professional, “daring and effective” young people that entered the state governance system during his tenure.

“I congratulate the new Prime Minister. I sincerely wish him and all future Prime Ministers success, good results and tenure void of crises,” Karapetyan said.

“Aware of the hard and responsible work of the Prime Minister, which requires lack of careless days and nights, I offer our compatriots, journalists, social network users and political forces to criticize the Prime Minister without referring to their private life and family, but give advice and encourage him,” Karen Karapetyan noted.