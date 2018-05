Latvian FM congratulates Armenia’s new Prime Minister

Edgars Rinkēvičs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia, has congratulated Armenia’s newly-elected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“Congratulations to the new Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, looking forward to implementing the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, strengthening Eastern partnership a developing relations,” Mr. Rinkēvičs said in a Twitter post.

“I wish success tackling many challenges ahead,” he added.