LIVE: First Semi-Final of Eurovision 2018, Armenia performs 16th

Lisbon hosts the first Semi-Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2018.

Tonight, 19 countries take to the stage in Lisbon in the first Semi-Final of the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest: Azerbaijan, Iceland, Albania, Belgium, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Israel, Belarus, Estonia, Bulgaria, F.Y.R. Macedonia, Croatia, Austria, Greece, Finland, Armenia, Switzerland, Ireland and Cyprus.

Only ten will qualify for Saturday’s Grand Final. Televotes make up 50% of the result; the other 50% of tonight’s result has already been determined by a professional jury last night.

Sevak Khanagyan represents Armenia with the song “Qami” (Wind).