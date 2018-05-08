Nikol Pashinyan elected as Armenia’s Prime Minister

The Armenian National Assembly voted 59 to 42 today to elect Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister.

Born on June 1, 1975 in Ijevan, Pashinyan entered the Department of Journalism of the Yerevan State Universityin 1991, but was withdrawn in 1995 for his journalistic activity.

He worked as journalist for a number of papers including “Newspaper Day,” “Newspaper,” “Molorak” (Planet).

Between 1998 and 2012 he worked as editor-in-chief for two dailies – Oragir” (1998 – 1999) and “Haykakan Zhamanak” (1999 – 2012).

In 2006 Nikol Pashinyan co-founded the social and political initiative “Aylyntrank” (Alternaive).

During the presidential elections on 2008 he joined Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s campaign headquarters.

In 2015 Pashinyan founded the “Civil Treaty” Party. He has been Member of Parliament since 2012.