Armenia’s Sevak Khanagyan failed to make it through to the Eurovision Grand Final.

Nineteen countries took to the stage in Lisbon in the first Semi-Final of the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest, only ten of which qualified for the final. These include Austria, Estonia, Cyprus, Lithuania, Israel, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Albania, Finland and Ireland.

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will take place on Saturday, May 12.