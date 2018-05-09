Armenian PM, Russian President agree to strengthen bilateral ties

00:24, 09 May 2018
Armenia’s newly elected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin  spoke on the phone on Tuesday and agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Vladimir Putin congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his election as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and wished him success in that responsible government post.

The two leaders expressed mutual desire to continue further strengthening traditionally friendly, allied bilateral relations. They emphasized thewillingness for partnership in multilateral and integration formats, primarily the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organisation.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, warmly congratulated the Russian president on assuming office and wished him success in his activity.

Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan exchanged greetings on the occasion of the forthcoming celebrations of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

