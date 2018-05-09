Armenia’s President issues congratulatory message on Victory and Peace Day

15:40, 09 May 2018
Off

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian has issued a congratulatory address on the Day of Victory and Peace and liberation of Shushi.

“At this moment my thoughts are particularly with the glorious veterans of the Second World War, those who are among us today and whom I wish good health and long life.

They convey to us the spirit of fighting and the joy of victory.

My thoughts are also with all those – our parents and grandparents – who carried on their shoulders all the cruelties and burden of war – blockade, famine, captivity, concentration camps and Gulag, orphanhood and homelessness. They taught us to endure, hope and survive.

I bow my head to the memory of all heroes who sacrificed their lives for the sake of freedom. The Armenian nation that was still bleeding after the genocide, paid a high price in its struggle against fascism, and its sons crowned themselves with glory on all fronts.

A number of generations have been brought up on the example of these heroes.  The heirs of those heroes were the ones that went to battle for freedom and liberated Shushi, building our modern-day victories.

That spirit of courage, heroism and sacrifice for the sake of Motherland is strong with the today’s defender of the Motherland – the Armenian soldier. It was the victorious soldier that defended the native land with an unparalleled feat in April 2016.

Today our bright youth is at watch posts, committed to rebuilding the Motherland with their creative vigor, purposefulness and patriotism.

Glory and honor to all the brave and eternal memory for those fallen for the sake of the Motherland.”

Comments

Recent News

EU's Mogherini invites Armenian PM to Brussels at the earliest opportunity

18:36, 09 May 2018

Artsakh's participation in negotiations is a must, Armenian PM says

17:30, 09 May 2018

Artsakh President, Armenia PM hold talks in Stepanakert

16:27, 09 May 2018

Victory Day, Shushi liberation celebrated in Artsakh

14:52, 09 May 2018

Former California Gov. George Deukmejian dies at 89

13:43, 09 May 2018

Artsakh President issues statement on Victory Day, Shushi liberation

13:06, 09 May 2018

Armenian people moving along the path of fulfillment of dreams - PM

12:38, 09 May 2018

US looks forward to working with Armenia's new government

12:16, 09 May 2018

Rock star Serj Tankian hails Armenia's 'unique revolution'

10:46, 09 May 2018

ANCA Presses for Accelerated Consideration of $140 Million Armenia MCC STEAM Education Grant

10:20, 09 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

EU's Mogherini invites Armenian PM to Brussels at the earliest opportunity

Artsakh's participation in negotiations is a must, Armenian PM says

Artsakh President, Armenia PM hold talks in Stepanakert

Victory Day, Shushi liberation celebrated in Artsakh

Former California Gov. George Deukmejian dies at 89

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia