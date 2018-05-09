Artsakh President issues statement on Victory Day, Shushi liberation

13:06, 09 May 2018
Off

On 9 May President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address in connection with the Victory Holiday, the 26th anniversary of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shushi.

The address runs as follows:

“Dear compatriots,

Dear veterans of the Great Patriotic and Artsakh Liberation wars,

Respected generals, officers and soldiers of the Defense Army,

On behalf of the republic’s authorities and on my own behalf, I cordially congratulate you on Victory Day, the 26th anniversary of the NKR Defense Army and the Liberation of Shushi.

May 9 has long been the symbol of victories of our heroic people. History has proven more than once that in different periods, during ordeals our Motherland underwent we have managed to unite and protect our national interests, homes and hearths, families and children. Our people managed to do that due to their courage and brevity, the infinite love and devotion to the Motherland, their unity and unshakable will.

We always remember the feat of our heroic fathers and grandfathers in the Great Patriotic War, we have been brought up by their example, and inspired also by this very example we have liberated Shoushi, ancient Armenian settlements and built a free and independent statehood.

The independence generation today continues our people’s heroic traditions; continues with dignity and confidence enriching the victorious pages of our history.

Dear compatriots,

This festive day I congratulate all our sisters and brothers in Artsakh, Mother Armenia and the Diaspora. Let the May cherished victories be a landmark for our people and lead to new achievements and accomplishments. I wish all of us peace, welfare and all the best.”

Comments

