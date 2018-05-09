EU’s Mogherini invites Armenian PM to Brussels at the earliest opportunity

18:36, 09 May 2018
The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini, spoke yesterday afternoon by phone with Nikol Pashinyan to congratulate him on his election as the new Prime Minister of Armenia.

They agreed on the importance of the partnership between the European Union and Armenia and looked forward to meeting in person, with the High Representative inviting the Prime Minister to Brussels at the earliest opportunity.

They discussed the next steps following the Prime Minister’s election by the Armenian Parliament, including the future formation of a government, and touched on further opportunities to strengthen links between European Union and Armenia. They also briefly discussed foreign policy priorities, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the peaceful resolution of which remains, as reiterated by the High Representative, a top priority for the European Union.

High Representative Mogherini looked forward to working with Prime Minister Pashinyan and, in the future, his government.

