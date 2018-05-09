Victory Day, Shushi liberation celebrated in Artsakh

14:52, 09 May 2018
On 9 May within the framework of celebrations to mark the Victory Holiday, the 26th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shoushi Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan together with prime-minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attended the Stepanakert Memorial Complex, laid a wreath and flowers to the monuments commemorating martyrs perished in the Great Patriotic War and the Artsakh Liberation Struggle.

Thereafter the leaders of Artsakh and Armenia visited Shushi where they laid a wreath and flowers to the pedestal of the Tank-monument and the monument of Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan and attended the solemn opening ceremony of the Museum of Money.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Artsakh Republic National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, minister of state Arayik Haroutyunyan, high-ranking officials from Artsakh and Armenia, guests from the Diaspora and abroad partook at the festive events.

