Alexis Ohanian on Bitcoin, and Armenia’s “fantastic bloodless revolution”

17:56, 10 May 2018
Off

In an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian said he believes cryptocurrencies can be an effective tool in protecting funds against hyperinflation.

Colbert asked Ohanian about why he would prefer cryptocurrency over regular fiat currency.

“Cryptocurrencies are a fuel for a potentially new internet,” Ohanian told Colbert. “Things like Bitcoin and cryptocurrency are opportunity for us to have a store of value that is not backed by a single country.”

“I am Armenian. There was a major actually bloodless revolution in Armenia, which was fantastic, but in so many states there is uncertainty about the government and money, and people see their life savings disappear,” Ohanian said.

The Reddit co-founder also said that – in spite of the highly volatile nature of cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin can still offer more stability than the fiat currencies of countries struggling with hyperinflation.

Comments

Recent News

Gevorg Melikyan appointed Assistant to President

21:35, 10 May 2018

Arthur Vanetsyan appointed as Armenia's National Security Service Director

21:01, 10 May 2018

Valery Osipyan appointed Armenia's Chief of Police

20:49, 10 May 2018

David Babayan: No alternative to restoring full-fledged negotiation format

19:16, 10 May 2018

Bracelet made by Armenian jeweler to headline sale at Christie’s Hong Kong

18:28, 10 May 2018

Armenia's police and security chiefs dismissed

17:28, 10 May 2018

Donald Tusk, Jean-Claude Juncker send joint congratulation to Armenian PM

16:17, 10 May 2018

NATO commends Armenia's contribution to operations in Kosovo and Afghanistan

15:33, 10 May 2018

Rockefeller art auction opens with record-breaking $646m

14:58, 10 May 2018

Europe Day celebrations will be launched in Armenia on 11 May

14:22, 10 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Gevorg Melikyan appointed Assistant to President

Arthur Vanetsyan appointed as Armenia's National Security Service Director

Valery Osipyan appointed Armenia's Chief of Police

David Babayan: No alternative to restoring full-fledged negotiation format

Bracelet made by Armenian jeweler to headline sale at Christie’s Hong Kong

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia