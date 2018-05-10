Donald Tusk, Jean-Claude Juncker send joint congratulation to Armenian PM

We would like to congratulate you on your election as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and wish you all the best in the exercise of this important mandate. We welcome that during these last days all sides have avoided confrontation and shown restraint and responsibility.

We look forward to cooperating with you in your new position to further strengthen the relations between the European Union and Armenia, particularly through the implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement which has received the unanimous support of the Armenian Parliament, including with a view to further consolidating democracy, strengthening the rule of law, protecting human rights, and creating a prosperous and resilient economic and social system for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia. To achieve these important goals we believe that a comprehensive dialogue among all political stakeholders in Armenia remains crucial.

Finally, we look forward to your positive engagement within the Eastern Partnership and for the promotion of security, stability, democracy and prosperity in Armenia and the broader region.