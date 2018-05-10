Donald Tusk, Jean-Claude Juncker send joint congratulation to Armenian PM

16:17, 10 May 2018
Off

Donald Tusk, President of the European Council and Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission have addressed a joint letter of congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia:

Excellency,

We would like to congratulate you on your election as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and wish you all the best in the exercise of this important mandate. We welcome that during these last days all sides have avoided confrontation and shown restraint and responsibility.

We look forward to cooperating with you in your new position to further strengthen the relations between the European Union and Armenia, particularly through the implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement which has received the unanimous support of the Armenian Parliament, including with a view to further consolidating democracy, strengthening the rule of law, protecting human rights, and creating a prosperous and resilient economic and social system for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia. To achieve these important goals we believe that a comprehensive dialogue among all political stakeholders in Armenia remains crucial.

Finally, we look forward to your positive engagement within the Eastern Partnership and for the promotion of security, stability, democracy and prosperity in Armenia and the broader region.

Comments

Recent News

Gevorg Melikyan appointed Assistant to President

21:35, 10 May 2018

Arthur Vanetsyan appointed as Armenia's National Security Service Director

21:01, 10 May 2018

Valery Osipyan appointed Armenia's Chief of Police

20:49, 10 May 2018

David Babayan: No alternative to restoring full-fledged negotiation format

19:16, 10 May 2018

Bracelet made by Armenian jeweler to headline sale at Christie’s Hong Kong

18:28, 10 May 2018

Alexis Ohanian on Bitcoin, and Armenia’s “fantastic bloodless revolution”

17:56, 10 May 2018

Armenia's police and security chiefs dismissed

17:28, 10 May 2018

NATO commends Armenia's contribution to operations in Kosovo and Afghanistan

15:33, 10 May 2018

Rockefeller art auction opens with record-breaking $646m

14:58, 10 May 2018

Europe Day celebrations will be launched in Armenia on 11 May

14:22, 10 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Gevorg Melikyan appointed Assistant to President

Arthur Vanetsyan appointed as Armenia's National Security Service Director

Valery Osipyan appointed Armenia's Chief of Police

David Babayan: No alternative to restoring full-fledged negotiation format

Bracelet made by Armenian jeweler to headline sale at Christie’s Hong Kong

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia