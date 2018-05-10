NATO commends Armenia’s contribution to operations in Kosovo and Afghanistan

NATO’s Special Representative to the Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai has congratulated Nikol Pashinyan.

“On behalf of the NATO Secretary General, I would like to warmly congratulate you on your election by the Armenian National Assembly to become Armenia’s new Prime Minister.

NATO and Armenia first established relations a little over 25 years ago, and our partnership has grown steadily in significance during that time. We highly appreciate Armenia’s contribution to NATO’s operations in Kosovo and Afghanistan, and we seek to maintain a close political dialogue and substantial degree of practical cooperation through the NATO-Armenian Individual Partnership Action Plan.

As NATO’s Special Representative to the Caucasus, I look forward to working with you and your government and to meeting you during a future visit to Yerevan or in Brussels.”