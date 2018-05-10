Rockefeller art auction opens with record-breaking $646m

14:58, 10 May 2018
Off
Photo: EPA

 

A record-breaking sale of late billionaire David Rockefeller’s private art collection has brought in over $646m on its opening night, the BBC reports.

A portrait by Pablo Picasso sold for $115m and a Monet painting from his water garden series sold for $84.7m – the highest ever paid for the artist.

With two days left, the event has become the highest-grossing sale of a single-owner art collection at auction.

The works of art are being sold off at Christie’s auction house in New York.

Mr Rockefeller, the last of his generation in the famed American family and grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D Rockefeller, died last year at age 101.

A Picasso painting depicting a young nude girl, Fillette a la corbeille fleurie, was among the most expensive items sold on Tuesday night.

The artwork dates from the artist’s “Rose” period, when he was still relatively unknown and quite poor, living in Paris’ Montmartre district.

