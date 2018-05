Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with his Georgian counterpart Georgi Kvirikashvili.

The interlocutors highly appreciated the good-neighborly relations between the two countries and the positive dynamics of their development.

The parties expressed willingness to further deepen the mutually beneficial partnership in various spheres.

Nikol Pashinyan and Giorgi Kvirikashvili agreed to meet in the near future.