Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree, appointing Ararat Mirzoyan as First Deputy Prime Minister.

Tigran Avinyan has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister.

Suren Papikyan has been appointed Minister of Territorial Administration and Development.

Arayik Harutyunyan has been appointed Minister of Education and Science.

David Tonoyan has been appointed Minister of Defense.

Mkhitar Hayrapetyan has been appointed Minister of Diaspora.