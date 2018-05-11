Eurovision 2018: All finalists known

The second Semi-Final of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest has come to an end and ten more countries have qualified for Saturday’s Grand Final.

The following ten countries have qualified for the Grand Final (in order of announcement):

Serbia: Nova Deca by Sanja Ilić & Balkanika

Moldova: My Lucky Day by DoReDoS

Hungary: Viszlát Nyár by AWS

Ukraine: Under The Ladder by MELOVIN

Sweden: Dance You Off by Benjamin Ingrosso

Australia: We Got Love by Jessica Mauboy

Norway: That’s How You Write A Song by Alexander Rybak

Denmark: Higher Ground by Rasmussen

Slovenia: Hvala, ne! by Lea Sirk

The Netherlands: Outlaw In ‘Em by Waylon



The final result was determined by a combination of televoting and professional jury results. The televote took place tonight during the broadcast of the live show, and the jury cast their vote after watching the second Dress Rehearsal held on the 9th of May.