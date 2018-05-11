Eurovision 2018: All finalists known

The second Semi-Final of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest has come to an end and ten more countries have qualified for Saturday’s Grand Final.
The following ten countries have qualified for the Grand Final (in order of announcement):
-
Serbia: Nova Deca by Sanja Ilić & Balkanika
-
Moldova: My Lucky Day by DoReDoS
-
Hungary: Viszlát Nyár by AWS
-
Ukraine: Under The Ladder by MELOVIN
-
Sweden: Dance You Off by Benjamin Ingrosso
-
Australia: We Got Love by Jessica Mauboy
-
Norway: That’s How You Write A Song by Alexander Rybak
-
Denmark: Higher Ground by Rasmussen
-
Slovenia: Hvala, ne! by Lea Sirk
-
The Netherlands: Outlaw In ‘Em by Waylon
The final result was determined by a combination of televoting and professional jury results. The televote took place tonight during the broadcast of the live show, and the jury cast their vote after watching the second Dress Rehearsal held on the 9th of May.
The eighteen countries participating in the second Semi-Final, as well as Germany, Italy and France, could vote. The ten chosen finalists will participate in the Grand Final this Saturday alongside the ten countries that qualified from the first Semi-Final, as well as the so-called ‘Big Five’ and host country Portugal.
The Grand Final of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest will take place this Saturday, the 12th of May in Lisbon, Portugal.
Comments