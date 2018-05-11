France condemns US move to re-impose sanctions on Iran

10:48, 11 May 2018
Off

France has condemned as “unacceptable” a US move to re-impose sanctions on companies trading with Iran, the BBC reports.

The action from Washington followed President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of a landmark deal that sought to curb Iran’s nuclear programme.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said European companies should not have to pay for the US decision.

The US says firms have six months to halt business and cannot enter into new contracts or they will face sanctions.

In an interview with Le Parisien, the foreign minister said: “We feel that the extraterritoriality of their sanction measures are unacceptable. The Europeans should not have to pay for the withdrawal from an agreement.

He said the new sanctions regime would also affect the US and that Europeans would “put in place the necessary measures to protect the interests of our companies and start negotiations with Washington” on the matter.

Comments

Recent News

Yura Movsisyan recalled to Armenian national team

14:57, 11 May 2018

Armenia, Georgia PMs agree to meet in near future

14:14, 11 May 2018

David Tonoyan to be appointed as Armenia's new Defense Minister

13:33, 11 May 2018

Masterclass with Henrikh Mkhitaryan helps raise £7.5k at Arsenal's annual fundraiser

12:11, 11 May 2018

Armenian PM livestreams a tour of his government residence

11:23, 11 May 2018

Congressional Armenian Caucus leaders hail Armenia’s peaceful, democratic transition

10:09, 11 May 2018

Eurovision 2018: All finalists known

02:32, 11 May 2018

Gevorg Melikyan appointed Assistant to President

21:35, 10 May 2018

Arthur Vanetsyan appointed as Armenia's National Security Service Director

21:01, 10 May 2018

Valery Osipyan appointed Armenia's Chief of Police

20:49, 10 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Yura Movsisyan recalled to Armenian national team

Armenia, Georgia PMs agree to meet in near future

David Tonoyan to be appointed as Armenia's new Defense Minister

Masterclass with Henrikh Mkhitaryan helps raise £7.5k at Arsenal's annual fundraiser

Armenian PM livestreams a tour of his government residence

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia