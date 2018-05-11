France condemns US move to re-impose sanctions on Iran

France has condemned as “unacceptable” a US move to re-impose sanctions on companies trading with Iran, the BBC reports.

The action from Washington followed President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of a landmark deal that sought to curb Iran’s nuclear programme.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said European companies should not have to pay for the US decision.

The US says firms have six months to halt business and cannot enter into new contracts or they will face sanctions.

In an interview with Le Parisien, the foreign minister said: “We feel that the extraterritoriality of their sanction measures are unacceptable. The Europeans should not have to pay for the withdrawal from an agreement.

He said the new sanctions regime would also affect the US and that Europeans would “put in place the necessary measures to protect the interests of our companies and start negotiations with Washington” on the matter.