Masterclass with Henrikh Mkhitaryan helps raise £7.5k at Arsenal’s annual fundraiser

The players and manager came together to donate £100,000, while Mesut Ozil pledged a further £30,000 to win an exclusive Rolex ‘Invincibles’ watch made in collaboration with Thierry Henry.

A masterclass with Henrikh Mkhitaryan helped raise £7.5k in a live auction, the Foundation tweeted.

On a special night at the Emirates, guests enjoyed dinner designed by Raymond Blanc and a performance from Arsenal fan Roger Daltrey. Holly Willoughby hosted.

A special auction lot raised funds for a pioneering new coaching programme with Save the Children in the Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan, and Indonesia. The project will bring together Save the Children’s humanitarian expertise with Arsenal in the Community’s decades of coaching experience in north London, to help children cope with life in some of the toughest places in the world.