Merkel congratulated Pashinyan on taking office

16:22, 11 May 2018
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has congratulated Nikol Paschinyan on being elected as Armenia’s Prime Minister.

“As a reliable partner, Germany will continue to assist Armenia in its drive for modernization and implementation of reforms and will make efforts for the deepening of bilateral friendly relations, as well as for the peaceful development of the region.,” Mrs. Merkel said.

“I very much welcome the fact that all those involved in the political processes of recent days and weeks have shown a great sense of responsibility for the benefit of the Armenian people. I wish you every success and all the best in the formation of the new government and throughout your tenure,” the Chancellor added.

