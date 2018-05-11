President Sarkissian visits the EU Delegation to Armenia on the occasion of Europe Day

Today, President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia and congratulated the staff on the occasion of Europe Day.

EU Ambassador Piotr Świtalski and President Sarkissian discussed the current political context in Armenia. Ambassador Świtalski recognized President Sarkissian’s important role in handling the political crisis.

He reiterated that the European Union looked forward to working with the President, the new Prime Minister and the new government on the implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed last November. EU cooperation priorities in Armenia for the coming years were discussed.

During the visit, President Sarkissian had a group photo with the staff of the EU Delegation to Armenia.

Europe Day, held on 9 May every year, celebrates peace and unity in Europe. The date marks the anniversary of the historical ‘Schuman declaration’. At a speech in Paris in 1950, Robert Schuman, the then French Foreign Minister, set out his idea for a new form of political cooperation in Europe, which would make war between Europe’s nations unthinkable.

His vision was to create a European institution that would pool and manage coal and steel production. A treaty creating such a body was signed just under a year later. Schuman’s proposal is considered to be the beginning of what is now the European Union.