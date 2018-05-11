President Sarkissian visits the EU Delegation to Armenia on the occasion of Europe Day

19:29, 11 May 2018
Off

Today, President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia and congratulated the staff on the occasion of Europe Day.

EU Ambassador Piotr Świtalski and President Sarkissian discussed the current political context in Armenia. Ambassador Świtalski recognized President Sarkissian’s important role in handling the political crisis.

He reiterated that the European Union looked forward to working with the President, the new Prime Minister and the new government on the implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed last November. EU cooperation priorities in Armenia for the coming years were discussed.

During the visit, President Sarkissian had a group photo with the staff of the EU Delegation to Armenia.

Europe Day, held on 9 May every year, celebrates peace and unity in Europe. The date marks the anniversary of the historical ‘Schuman declaration’. At a speech in Paris in 1950, Robert Schuman, the then French Foreign Minister, set out his idea for a new form of political cooperation in Europe, which would make war between Europe’s nations unthinkable.

His vision was to create a European institution that would pool and manage coal and steel production. A treaty creating such a body was signed just under a year later. Schuman’s proposal is considered to be the beginning of what is now the European Union.

Comments

Recent News

Charles Aznavour commends Armenia's 'exceptional wisdom and humanism'

23:29, 11 May 2018

Armenian PM receives SOAD's Serj Tankian

20:42, 11 May 2018

Deputy PMs, several Ministers appointed

18:51, 11 May 2018

Turkish Parliament rejects Armenian Genocide recognition bill

17:53, 11 May 2018

Armenia’s first solar plant to set to become a reality

17:13, 11 May 2018

Turkey says willing to consider 'new page' in ties with Armenia

17:04, 11 May 2018

Merkel congratulated Pashinyan on taking office

16:22, 11 May 2018

Armenian PM, Russian president to meet in Sochi

15:54, 11 May 2018

Yura Movsisyan recalled to Armenian national team

14:57, 11 May 2018

Armenia, Georgia PMs agree to meet in near future

14:14, 11 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Charles Aznavour commends Armenia's 'exceptional wisdom and humanism'

Armenian PM receives SOAD's Serj Tankian

Deputy PMs, several Ministers appointed

Turkish Parliament rejects Armenian Genocide recognition bill

Armenia’s first solar plant to set to become a reality

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia