Armenia’s new government formed

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed decrees appointing Ministers.

Mher Grigoryan has been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister.

Mane Tandilyan has been appointed Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

Artak Zeynalyan has been appointed Minister of Justice.

Arsen Torosyan has been appointed Minister of Health.

Arthur Khachatryan has been appointed Minister of Agriculture.

Levon Vahradyan has been appointed Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs.

Atom Janjughazyan has been appointed Minister of Finance.

Hrachya Rostomyan has been appointed Minister of Emergency Situations.

Arthur Grigoryan has been appointed Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources.

Lilit Mankunts has been appointed Minister of Culture.

Artsvik Minasyan has been appointed Minister of Economic Development and Investments.

Erik Grigoryan has been appointed Minister of Ecology.

Ashot Hakobyan has been appointed Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has been appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs.

According to presidential decrees signed Friday, Ararat Mirzoyan was appointed First Deputy Prime Minister.

Tigran Avinyan was appointed Deputy Prime Minister.

Suren Papikyan was appointed Minister of Territorial Administration and Development.

Arayik Harutyunyan was appointed Minister of Education and Science.

David Tonoyan was appointed Minister of Defense.

Mkhitar Hayrapetyan was appointed Minister of Diaspora.