Israel wins Eurovision Song Contest 2018

02:42, 13 May 2018
Israel’s Netta won the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 with 529 votes. Netta represented Israel at the Grand Final with the song Toy.

Cyprus came second with 436 points, followed by Austria (342 points).

Performers from 26 countries took the stage in Lisbon for the final of the annual music competition.

Sevak Khanagyan represented Armenia at Eurovision 2018 with the song Qami, but failed to qualify for the Grand Final.

According to the rankings  released by Eurovision’s official website, Armenia received 79 points in the first semi-final and was placed 15th among 18 participants.

