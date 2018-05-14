Ancient Armenian sites being restored in northwest Iran

23:00, 14 May 2018
Off

Restoration work has commenced for three Armenian sites that stand adjacent to the UNESCO-registered Monastery of Saint Thaddeus in northwest Iran, Tehran Times reports.

“Sandoukht mausoleum and temple as well as Zakarius church are subject to rehabilitation work,” said Hassan Sepehrfar, a provincial tourism official..

A budget of one billion rials (some $24,000) has been allocated to the projects that include flooring and strengthening as well, the official added.

Qareh Klise has always been a place of high spiritual value for Christians and other inhabitants in the region. Every summer, it hosts gatherings of pilgrims coming from Iran and Armenia to observe special religious ceremonies such as Holy Communion and baptism.

Together with St. Stepanos Monastery and the Chapel of Dzordzor, St. Thaddeus was placed on the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2008 under the title “Armenian Monastic Ensembles of Iran”.

Comments

Recent News

Armenian PM addresses EAEU summit

20:45, 14 May 2018

Dozens killed as US opens Jerusalem embassy

18:35, 14 May 2018

Erdogan says expects "reasonable approach" from Armenian authorities

18:18, 14 May 2018

EAEU to sign agreements with Iran, China

17:19, 14 May 2018

Clashes in Gaza as US preparing to move Embassy to Jerusalem

15:20, 14 May 2018

Armenian PM, Russian President meet in Sochi, discuss 'allied' partnership

14:18, 14 May 2018

Nikol Pashinyan, Igor Dodon discuss issues of Armenian-Moldovan cooperation

13:55, 14 May 2018

Nikol Pashinyan, Tigran Sargsyan meet in Sochi

12:47, 14 May 2018

Iran's Rouhani congratulates Armenian PM on taking office

12:09, 14 May 2018

Artsakh soldier wounded in Azeri shooting

11:08, 14 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian PM addresses EAEU summit

Dozens killed as US opens Jerusalem embassy

Erdogan says expects "reasonable approach" from Armenian authorities

EAEU to sign agreements with Iran, China

Clashes in Gaza as US preparing to move Embassy to Jerusalem

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia