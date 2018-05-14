Armenian PM addresses EAEU summit

20:45, 14 May 2018
Off

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the sitting of the Supreme Council of the Eurasian Economic Union along with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov. President of Moldova (an EAEU observer state) and Chairman of the EAEU Board Tigran Sargsyan were present at the meeting.

Addressing the summit, PM Pashinyan first congratulated everyone on Victory Day and thanked Vladimir Putin for the warm welcome.

“As it is known peaceful transition of power has taken place in Armenia, which I think you are well informed of.  We have already formed the government, which does not envisage changes in foreign policy vectors. I confirm my full commitment to Armenia’s international obligations. We expect active cooperation with EAEU partners, based on the practical interests of free movement of goods, services, labor and capital, as well as the introduction of privileged regimes of economic cooperation, which is regulated by the Union law,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian Prime Minister expressed hope that the further cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Union member states would be aimed at development, creation of favorable conditions for entrepreneurship and investment, and improvement of the living standards of the citizens.

Comments

Recent News

Ancient Armenian sites being restored in northwest Iran

23:00, 14 May 2018

Dozens killed as US opens Jerusalem embassy

18:35, 14 May 2018

Erdogan says expects "reasonable approach" from Armenian authorities

18:18, 14 May 2018

EAEU to sign agreements with Iran, China

17:19, 14 May 2018

Clashes in Gaza as US preparing to move Embassy to Jerusalem

15:20, 14 May 2018

Armenian PM, Russian President meet in Sochi, discuss 'allied' partnership

14:18, 14 May 2018

Nikol Pashinyan, Igor Dodon discuss issues of Armenian-Moldovan cooperation

13:55, 14 May 2018

Nikol Pashinyan, Tigran Sargsyan meet in Sochi

12:47, 14 May 2018

Iran's Rouhani congratulates Armenian PM on taking office

12:09, 14 May 2018

Artsakh soldier wounded in Azeri shooting

11:08, 14 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Ancient Armenian sites being restored in northwest Iran

Dozens killed as US opens Jerusalem embassy

Erdogan says expects "reasonable approach" from Armenian authorities

EAEU to sign agreements with Iran, China

Clashes in Gaza as US preparing to move Embassy to Jerusalem

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia