Armenian PM addresses EAEU summit

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the sitting of the Supreme Council of the Eurasian Economic Union along with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov. President of Moldova (an EAEU observer state) and Chairman of the EAEU Board Tigran Sargsyan were present at the meeting.

Addressing the summit, PM Pashinyan first congratulated everyone on Victory Day and thanked Vladimir Putin for the warm welcome.

“As it is known peaceful transition of power has taken place in Armenia, which I think you are well informed of. We have already formed the government, which does not envisage changes in foreign policy vectors. I confirm my full commitment to Armenia’s international obligations. We expect active cooperation with EAEU partners, based on the practical interests of free movement of goods, services, labor and capital, as well as the introduction of privileged regimes of economic cooperation, which is regulated by the Union law,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian Prime Minister expressed hope that the further cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Union member states would be aimed at development, creation of favorable conditions for entrepreneurship and investment, and improvement of the living standards of the citizens.