Armenian PM, Russian President meet in Sochi, discuss ‘allied’ partnership

14:18, 14 May 2018
Off

Russian President Vladimir Putin received Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Sochi.

Putin first congratulated Pashinyan on taking office and wished him success as head of government and voiced hope the relations between the two countries would continue to develop as steadily as before.

The Russian President noted that “Russia sees Armenia as its closest partner any ally in the region. Putin reminded that Russia remains Armenia’s main trade and economic partner, and Russian investments make up 35% if all investments in Armenia.

Putin assured that “Moscow will continue to work with Yerevan as actively on international arena and within the framework of international organizations, starting from the UN, where Armenia and Russia have always supported each other to regional security and economic integration frameworks.”

Pashinyan noted, in turn, that the allied relations between Armenia and Russia are beyond discussion and added that “there is a consensus on the issue in Armenia.”

“I think that no one has and will never question the strategic importance of Armenian-Russian relations. We are planning to give new impetus to bilateral relation both in economic and political domains.

He also voiced hope the relations would continue to develop in the military-technical spheres.

“We highly value Russia’s balanced stance during the domestic political crisis in Armenia. It was a very constructive position, and it’s highly appreciated not only by the Armenian government, but also the society,” Pahinyan stated.

Comments

Recent News

Ancient Armenian sites being restored in northwest Iran

23:00, 14 May 2018

Armenian PM addresses EAEU summit

20:45, 14 May 2018

Dozens killed as US opens Jerusalem embassy

18:35, 14 May 2018

Erdogan says expects "reasonable approach" from Armenian authorities

18:18, 14 May 2018

EAEU to sign agreements with Iran, China

17:19, 14 May 2018

Clashes in Gaza as US preparing to move Embassy to Jerusalem

15:20, 14 May 2018

Nikol Pashinyan, Igor Dodon discuss issues of Armenian-Moldovan cooperation

13:55, 14 May 2018

Nikol Pashinyan, Tigran Sargsyan meet in Sochi

12:47, 14 May 2018

Iran's Rouhani congratulates Armenian PM on taking office

12:09, 14 May 2018

Artsakh soldier wounded in Azeri shooting

11:08, 14 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Ancient Armenian sites being restored in northwest Iran

Armenian PM addresses EAEU summit

Dozens killed as US opens Jerusalem embassy

Erdogan says expects "reasonable approach" from Armenian authorities

EAEU to sign agreements with Iran, China

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia