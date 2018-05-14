Armenian PM, Russian President meet in Sochi, discuss ‘allied’ partnership

Russian President Vladimir Putin received Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Sochi.

Putin first congratulated Pashinyan on taking office and wished him success as head of government and voiced hope the relations between the two countries would continue to develop as steadily as before.

The Russian President noted that “Russia sees Armenia as its closest partner any ally in the region. Putin reminded that Russia remains Armenia’s main trade and economic partner, and Russian investments make up 35% if all investments in Armenia.

Putin assured that “Moscow will continue to work with Yerevan as actively on international arena and within the framework of international organizations, starting from the UN, where Armenia and Russia have always supported each other to regional security and economic integration frameworks.”

Pashinyan noted, in turn, that the allied relations between Armenia and Russia are beyond discussion and added that “there is a consensus on the issue in Armenia.”

“I think that no one has and will never question the strategic importance of Armenian-Russian relations. We are planning to give new impetus to bilateral relation both in economic and political domains.

He also voiced hope the relations would continue to develop in the military-technical spheres.

“We highly value Russia’s balanced stance during the domestic political crisis in Armenia. It was a very constructive position, and it’s highly appreciated not only by the Armenian government, but also the society,” Pahinyan stated.