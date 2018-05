Photo: Getty Images

At least 16 Palestinians in Gaza have been shot dead by Israeli troops in some of the bloodiest clashes for weeks, Palestinian officials say.

It comes ahead of the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem, which has infuriated Palestinians.

They see it as clear US backing for Israeli rule over the whole city, whose eastern part Palestinians lay claim to.

Top US officials, including President Donald Trump’s daughter and her husband, will attend the event.