Dozens killed as US opens Jerusalem embassy

At least 41 Palestinians have been killed and 1,800 wounded by

Israeli troops in clashes on the Gaza border, Palestinian officials say, the BBC reports.

The violence came as the US opened its embassy in Jerusalem, a controversial move that has infuriated Palestinians.

They see it as clear US backing for Israeli rule over the whole city, whose eastern part Palestinians lay claim to.

President Donald Trump told the opening ceremony via videolink the Jerusalem move had been a “long time coming”.

He said: “Israel is a sovereign nation with the right to determine its own capital, but for many years we failed to recognize the obvious.”

He also said the US remained “committed to facilitating a lasting peace agreement”.

“On December 6th, 2017, at my direction, the United States finally and officially recognized Jerusalem as the true capital of Israel. Today we follow through on this recognition and open our embassy in the historic and sacred land of Jerusalem,” Trump stated.