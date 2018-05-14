EAEU to sign agreements with Iran, China

17:19, 14 May 2018
Off

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will sign agreements with China and Iran on May 17.

EAEU and Iran will have a free trade zone, which will lead to the reduction or zeroing of customs duties for a wide range of goods.

The Union has reached agreements with China on cooperation in a wide range of spheres.

EUEA Board Chairam Tigran Sargsyan will sign the agreement on behalf of the Eurasian Economic Union.

High-ranking officials from EAEU member states will be present at the signing ceremony.

