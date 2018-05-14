Erdogan says expects “reasonable approach” from Armenian authorities

Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan has said he expects “reasonable approach” from Armenia, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at the Chatam House within the framework of a visit to Great Britain, Erdogan referred to a number of regional and global issues.

Erdogan emphasized that they support all initiatives for permanent peace, development and prosperity in the Caucasus and Central Asia.

“Armenia is the only country lacking in this picture. We are looking forward to the day when the leadership of that country will demonstrate a reasonable approach and a clearer vision,” Erdogan stated.