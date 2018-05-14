Erdogan says expects “reasonable approach” from Armenian authorities

18:18, 14 May 2018
Off

Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan has said he expects “reasonable approach” from Armenia, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at the Chatam House within the framework of a visit to Great Britain, Erdogan referred to a number of regional and global issues.

Erdogan emphasized that they support all initiatives for permanent peace, development and prosperity in the Caucasus and Central Asia.

“Armenia is the only country lacking in this picture. We are looking forward to the day when the leadership of that country will demonstrate a reasonable approach and a clearer vision,” Erdogan stated.

Comments

Recent News

Ancient Armenian sites being restored in northwest Iran

23:00, 14 May 2018

Armenian PM addresses EAEU summit

20:45, 14 May 2018

Dozens killed as US opens Jerusalem embassy

18:35, 14 May 2018

EAEU to sign agreements with Iran, China

17:19, 14 May 2018

Clashes in Gaza as US preparing to move Embassy to Jerusalem

15:20, 14 May 2018

Armenian PM, Russian President meet in Sochi, discuss 'allied' partnership

14:18, 14 May 2018

Nikol Pashinyan, Igor Dodon discuss issues of Armenian-Moldovan cooperation

13:55, 14 May 2018

Nikol Pashinyan, Tigran Sargsyan meet in Sochi

12:47, 14 May 2018

Iran's Rouhani congratulates Armenian PM on taking office

12:09, 14 May 2018

Artsakh soldier wounded in Azeri shooting

11:08, 14 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Ancient Armenian sites being restored in northwest Iran

Armenian PM addresses EAEU summit

Dozens killed as US opens Jerusalem embassy

EAEU to sign agreements with Iran, China

Clashes in Gaza as US preparing to move Embassy to Jerusalem

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia