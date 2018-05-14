Iran’s Rouhani congratulates Armenian PM on taking office

On May 13, 2018, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

The President of Iran congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on being elected to the office of RA Prime Minister and wished him every success in this responsible position.

Nikol Pashinyan and Hassan Rouhani discussed the prospects of Armenian-Iranian friendly relations and cooperation, as well as a number of international and regional issues. The interlocutors exchanged views on recent developments concerning Iran’s nuclear program. In this context, the parties expressed the hope that the situation could be settled through negotiations. Both sides stressed the need for the furtherance of mutually beneficial cooperation in all spheres and the effective implementation of the ongoing joint programs with the full use of the existing potential.

During the telephone conversation, Nikol Pashinyan and Hassan Rouhani reached an agreement over the agenda of the upcoming meetings.