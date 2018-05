Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Tigran Sargsyan, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Union on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Sochi.

During the meeting reference was made to issues on the agenda of the forthcoming summit of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The interlocutors discussed the future developments of cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and expansion of relations between member states.