Charles Aznavour discharged from hospital

French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour has been discharged from hospital, where he was admitted for fracturing his humerus (upper arm) in the fall at his house at Mouries near Arles in southeastern France.

Aznavour, 93, left the hospital with his “left arm in a splint that he will have to keep until the end of May, a spokesman said, RFM reports.

The concerts scheduled in Japan and Uzbekistan have been cancelled. Charles Aznavour will resume his tour on June 5 in Monaco.

Last month, he was forced to cancel a show in Saint Petersburg after suffering back strain during a rehearsal.