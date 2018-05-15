Diarbakir-based Armenian Gafur Turkay may run for Turkish Parliament

Gafur Turkay from Diyarbakir’s Armenian community may run in the Turkish parliamentary elections scheduled for June 24, Akunq.net’s correspondent Garod Sasunian reports.

Turkay will be nominated by the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

Gafur Turkay (Armenian name Ohannes Ohanian), a descendant of Islamized Armenians who got baptized in 2014, is a prominent representative of Diyarbakir’s Armenian community and a member of the Surp Giragos Foundation.

Turkay often visited Armenia, and led a group of young people participating in “Ari Tun” (Come home) program of the Armenian Ministry of Diaspora.

HDP has already started considering the possible candidates, but the final list will be submitted to Turkey’s Supreme Election Board on May 21.