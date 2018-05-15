Diarbakir-based Armenian Gafur Turkay may run for Turkish Parliament

14:51, 15 May 2018
Off

Gafur Turkay from Diyarbakir’s Armenian community may run in the Turkish parliamentary elections scheduled for June 24, Akunq.net’s correspondent Garod Sasunian reports.

Turkay will be nominated by the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

Gafur Turkay (Armenian name Ohannes Ohanian), a descendant of Islamized Armenians who got baptized in 2014, is a prominent representative of Diyarbakir’s Armenian community and a member of the Surp Giragos Foundation.

Turkay often visited Armenia, and led a group of young people participating in “Ari Tun” (Come home) program of the Armenian Ministry of Diaspora.

HDP has already started considering the possible candidates, but the final list will be submitted to Turkey’s Supreme Election Board on May 21.

Comments

Recent News

Turkey's hints on normalization of relations with Armenia formal

18:37, 15 May 2018

Armenia's Central Bank leaves refinancing rate unchanged

18:00, 15 May 2018

Armenian Deputy FM calls out Azerbaijan's "Daesh-style crimes"

16:49, 15 May 2018

German football stars criticized over photos with Erdogan

15:48, 15 May 2018

May 15 is International Day of Families

14:19, 15 May 2018

Bundeswehr Munich University delegation visits Armenia's National Defense Research University

13:20, 15 May 2018

Charles Aznavour discharged from hospital

13:09, 15 May 2018

Artsakh President, Armenian Army chief discuss army building issues

12:23, 15 May 2018

OSCE to conduct monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

11:11, 15 May 2018

Villaraigosa walks back praise for Baku’s human rights record

10:27, 15 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Turkey's hints on normalization of relations with Armenia formal

Armenia's Central Bank leaves refinancing rate unchanged

Armenian Deputy FM calls out Azerbaijan's "Daesh-style crimes"

German football stars criticized over photos with Erdogan

May 15 is International Day of Families

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia