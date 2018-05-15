Israeli Education Minister calls for Armenian Genocide recognition

22:54, 15 May 2018
Israel’s Education Minister Naftali Bennett has called for official recognition of the Armenian Genocide, Haaretz reports.

“I turn to the speaker of the Knesset to approve the official recognition by  Israel of the Armenian genocide perpetrated by Turkey,” Bennett said.

“I submitted a request to the prime minister to discuss the recognition of the right of the Kurdish minority in Syria and beyond recognition and autonomy,” he added, calling on the Israeli public “to cancel trips to Turkey, immediately.

The statement comes after the Israeli ambassador to Turkey was expelled on Tuesday over Monday’s violent demonstrations which claimed the lives of 60 Palestinians in protests along the Gaza border.

