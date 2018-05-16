Artsakh Foreign Minister receives HALO Trust CEO

18:41, 16 May 2018


On May 16, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received the Chief Executive Officer of the international non-governmental organization The HALO Trust, James Cowan. 

The sides discussed a range of issues related to the incident, which happened on March 29, 2018 in the Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic. 

During the meeting, an exchange of opinions on the implementation of the future projects of The HALO Trust in Artsakh also took place. Masis Mayilian highly appreciated the activities of the organization on humanitarian mine clearance in Artsakh. 

Regional Director of The HALO Trust Ashley Boddy and The HALO Trust Artsakh Program Manager Michael Newton also participated in the meeting.

