No reason for Israel not to recognize Armenian Genocide, Intelligence Minister says

Transportation and Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz said Wednesday he sees “no reason morally and historically” not to recognize the Armenian Genocide, adding that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan “is truly an enemy,” Ynet News reports.

In an interview with Ynet on Wednesday, Minister Yisrael Katz called to support a bill proposal by opposition MK Itzik Shmuli calling on the Israeli government to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.

Israel’s Education Minister Naftali Bennett on Tesday called for official recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

“I turn to the speaker of the Knesset to approve the official recognition by Israel of the Armenian genocide perpetrated by Turkey,” Bennett said.

A new diplomatic crisis erupted between Jerusalem and Ankara after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leveled harsh criticism at Israel over the high death toll in clashes on the Gaza border between Palestinians and IDF.

Erdogan recalled his ambassador to Tel Aviv and expelled Israel’s ambassador. In response, Israel asked Turkey’s consul-general in Jerusalem to leave.