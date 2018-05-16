North Korea threatens to cancel Trump summit

Photo: EPA

North Korea has said it may pull out of a summit with US President Donald Trump if the US insists it gives up its nuclear weapons, the BBC reports.

The highly anticipated meeting between Mr Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un is due to take place on 12 June.

But in an angry statement, North Korea’s vice-foreign minister accused the US of making reckless statements and of harboring sinister intentions.

He points the finger squarely at US National Security Adviser John Bolton.

“We do not hide our feeling of repugnance towards him,” said Kim Kye-gwan.

The groundbreaking agreement for Mr Kim and Mr Trump to meet came about as North Korea said it was committed to denuclearising the Korean peninsula.