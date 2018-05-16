North Korea threatens to cancel Trump summit

10:15, 16 May 2018
Off
Photo: EPA

 

North Korea has said it may pull out of a summit with US President Donald Trump if the US insists it gives up its nuclear weapons, the BBC reports.

The highly anticipated meeting between Mr Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un is due to take place on 12 June.

But in an angry statement, North Korea’s vice-foreign minister accused the US of making reckless statements and of harboring sinister intentions.

He points the finger squarely at US National Security Adviser John Bolton.

“We do not hide our feeling of repugnance towards him,” said Kim Kye-gwan.

The groundbreaking agreement for Mr Kim and Mr Trump to meet came about as North Korea said it was committed to denuclearising the Korean peninsula.

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

