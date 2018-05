The General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia has granted permissions to a number of air companies for operating irregular flights in a number of directions.

In summer irregular flights will be carried out in the following directions: Nice (France), Cyprus (Larnaca), Montenegro (Tivat), Greece (Araksos, Kos, Heraklion, Rhodes, Thessaloniki), Bulgaria (Varna, Burgas), Italy (Rimini, Venice), Spain (Barcelona), Egypt (Hurghada).