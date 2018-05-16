PACE sanctions head of Azerbaijani delegation over corruption allegations

15:15, 16 May 2018
Off

The PACE Committee on Rules of Procedure has found that four individual members named in the report of the Independent Investigation Body looking into allegations of corruption within the Assembly have “seriously breached” its Code of Conduct, and ruled that all four should be temporarily deprived of a number of rights in the Assembly – including the right to be appointed or act as a rapporteur, to stand for a number of key posts, or to observe elections.

Following a hearing yesterday in Paris with three of the four members concerned – the fourth had already attended an earlier hearing – the committee decided that the sanctions should apply to Pedro Agramunt (Spain, EPP/CD) for a period of ten years, and Cezar Florin Preda (Romania, EPP/CD), Samad Seyidov (Azerbaijan, EC) and Jordi Xuclà (Spain, ALDE) for a period of two years.

All four, while remaining members of the Assembly with the right to speak, will be banned during these periods from acting as a rapporteur or an election observer, and cannot be Chair or Vice-Chair of any committee or sub-committee, or stand for election as President of the Assembly.

They will not be able to represent the Assembly or its committees at any third-party events, and will also be deprived of the right to address questions to the Committee of Ministers, the Council of Europe’s executive body.

This was the second hearing of the Rules Committee concerning the conduct of individual members, using powers in the Assembly’s Code of Conduct, and forms part of the Assembly’s follow-up to the report of the Investigation Body. A first hearing was held in Strasbourg on 25 April 2018.

Comments

Recent News

Artsakh Foreign Minister receives HALO Trust CEO

18:41, 16 May 2018

Foreign Affairs MEPs back EU partnership agreement with Armenia

17:59, 16 May 2018

Israeli lawmakers move to recognize Armenian Genocide

17:14, 16 May 2018

No reason for Israel not to recognize Armenian Genocide, Intelligence Minister says

17:00, 16 May 2018

Lithuanian Officer honored for saving Armenian serviceman in 2004

14:47, 16 May 2018

OSCE conducts monitoring of Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

14:35, 16 May 2018

Minsk Group Co-Chairs expect to meet with Armenia's new leadership in June

13:47, 16 May 2018

Number of flights to and from Armenia to increase in summer

12:41, 16 May 2018

Farnese Blue diamond fetches $6.7m at Geneva auction

12:15, 16 May 2018

Armenian American Museum announces major community-wide events

11:00, 16 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Artsakh Foreign Minister receives HALO Trust CEO

Foreign Affairs MEPs back EU partnership agreement with Armenia

Israeli lawmakers move to recognize Armenian Genocide

No reason for Israel not to recognize Armenian Genocide, Intelligence Minister says

Lithuanian Officer honored for saving Armenian serviceman in 2004

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia