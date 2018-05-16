Trump says looking forward to strengthening trade ties with Armenia

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his election as Armenia’s Prime Minister. The message reads:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister:

Congratulations on your election. I look forward to working with you on the many areas of mutual interest for our two countries, including strengthening trade ties, democratic institutions, and regional security.

Progress on fighting corruption, bringing all political parties together, and peacefully solving the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will help these efforts and ensure Armenia’s bright future.”