Armenia concerned over events unfolding in Gaza Strip

Armenia has expressed concerns over the events unfolding in Gaza Strip.
“We are concerned over events unfolding in Gaza Strip during recent days. The sides should demonstrate more restrain and wisdom to avoid further deterioration of situation,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.
“We reaffirm our stance that differences can be resolved exclusively through dialogue and negotiations,” the Ministry said.
