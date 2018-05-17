Armenian FM receives CSTO Secretary General

On May 17, Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received Yuri Khachaturov, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Welcoming the guest, Minister Mnatsakanyan thanked for warm wishes extended on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and noted that Armenia attaches great importance to effective cooperation within the CSTO, which is an important component of its security, and will continue consistent efforts towards strengthening the allied partnership between members of the organization.

Expressing gratitude for a warm welcome, Yuri Khachaturov touched upon the steps that he has taken as the Secretary-General aimed at increasing the effectiveness of cooperation within the framework of the CSTO.

In the course of the meeting, interlocutors discussed the implementation of decisions adopted at the Collective Security Council meeting held in Minsk, as well as the agenda issues of the organization.

CSTO Secretary General briefed Minister Mnatsakanyan on the current activities of the organization, and preparations for the upcoming sessions of the CSTO statutory bodies in Astana.