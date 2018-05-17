Armenian FM receives CSTO Secretary General

16:38, 17 May 2018
Off

On May 17, Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received Yuri Khachaturov, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Welcoming the guest, Minister Mnatsakanyan thanked for warm wishes extended on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and noted that Armenia attaches great importance to effective cooperation within the CSTO, which is an important component of its security, and will continue consistent efforts towards strengthening the allied partnership between members of the organization.

Expressing gratitude for a warm welcome, Yuri Khachaturov touched upon the steps that he has taken as the Secretary-General aimed at increasing the effectiveness of cooperation within the framework of the CSTO.

In the course of the meeting, interlocutors discussed the implementation of decisions adopted at the Collective Security Council meeting held in Minsk, as well as the agenda issues of the organization.

CSTO Secretary General briefed Minister Mnatsakanyan on the current activities of the organization, and preparations for the upcoming sessions of the CSTO statutory bodies in Astana.

Comments

Recent News

OSCE Special Rep. briefs Armenian foreign policy chief on results of meeting with Azeri FM

19:30, 17 May 2018

Garo Paylan faces investigation under Article 301 for genocide comments

18:05, 17 May 2018

Italian company to build 250 MW TPP in Armenia

17:34, 17 May 2018

Armenia sits 98th in FIFA World Ranking

16:56, 17 May 2018

UK law firm accused of failings over Azerbaijan leader's daughters' offshore assets

15:18, 17 May 2018

Meghan Markle's father to miss wedding

14:50, 17 May 2018

Armenian Parliament to discuss Government program on June 7

13:55, 17 May 2018

Iran's President sends congratulatory message to Armenia's new PM

13:08, 17 May 2018

EAEU, Iran sign provisional free trade zone agreement

12:50, 17 May 2018

50 Members of Knesset endorse bill recognizing Armenian Genocide

12:33, 17 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

OSCE Special Rep. briefs Armenian foreign policy chief on results of meeting with Azeri FM

Garo Paylan faces investigation under Article 301 for genocide comments

Italian company to build 250 MW TPP in Armenia

Armenia sits 98th in FIFA World Ranking

UK law firm accused of failings over Azerbaijan leader's daughters' offshore assets

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia