Armenian Parliament to discuss Government program on June 7

The Armenian National Assembly is set to consider the Government Program on June 7. Before that discussions are expected in parliamentary factions and standing committees.

Armenian Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan has offered to postpone the sitting of the Inter-parliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Armenian National Assembly and the Russian Federal Assembly, which was initially planned to be held in Murmansk on June 5-8.

Mr. Babloyan discussed the issue with Federal Assembly President Valentina Matvienko on phone.