CNN to air Anthony Bourdain’s trip to Armenia on May 20 – Video

10:25, 17 May 2018
Off

The CNN will air an episode of the “Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown” tracking American food icon Anthony Bourdain’s trip to Armenia and Artsakh on May 20.

Bourdain takes a wide-angle look at the culture and history of this country with guides musician of Armenian descent Serj Tankian (System of a Down), and historian/Armenian resident Richard Giragosian, the CNN said as it announced the start of the Season 11 of the top-rated Emmy and Peabody award-winning CNN Original Series.

Bourdain also visited Artsakh and was declared persona non grata in Azerbaijan.

Anthony Bourdain finally visits Armenia

This is what eating Armenia looks like

Armenia: Christian nation with Muslim neighbors

Armenia: The country with a ‘national bread’

The ‘dark, dark days’ of Armenia’s past

Bourdain faces criticism over Armenia visit

