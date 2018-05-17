CNN to air Anthony Bourdain’s trip to Armenia on May 20 – Video

The CNN will air an episode of the “Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown” tracking American food icon Anthony Bourdain’s trip to Armenia and Artsakh on May 20.
Bourdain takes a wide-angle look at the culture and history of this country with guides musician of Armenian descent Serj Tankian (System of a Down), and historian/Armenian resident Richard Giragosian, the CNN said as it announced the start of the Season 11 of the top-rated Emmy and Peabody award-winning CNN Original Series.
Bourdain also visited Artsakh and was declared persona non grata in Azerbaijan.
