Garo Paylan faces investigation under Article 301 for genocide comments

Armenian member of the Turkish Parliament Garo Paylan is facing criminal proceedings under the infamous Article 301 of the Turkish Criminal Code for using the word genocide. The Ankara Prosecutor’s Office has requested to strip the MP representing the pro-Kurdish HDP party of immunity, the Turkish Arti Gercek website reports.

The complaint has been brought against Paylan by Turkish Professor Aygün Atar.

Aygün Atar says Paylan noted in an interview with Canada-based Armenian Weekly that “Turkey committed genocide, and it still continues.”

Article 301 makes it illegal to insult Turkey, the Turkish nation, or Turkish government institutions.