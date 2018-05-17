Iran’s President sends congratulatory message to Armenia’s new PM

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia. The message reads in part:

“Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia,

Dear Mr. Nikol Pashinyan,

I cordially congratulate you on your election as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. I hope that every day during your tenure we will witness the development and deepening of bilateral relations.

I am asking God to give you health and success, as well as prosperity and happiness – to the people of Armenia.”

The leaders of the two countries earlier talked on phone.